Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 6,884 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

