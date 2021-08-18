Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Japan Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 56,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,307. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.