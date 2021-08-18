Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.530-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.53-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $178.58. 517,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.41. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

