Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Decreased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Jabil comprises approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.77. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

