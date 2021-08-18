ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

ITMPF opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.14.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

