ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Graham Cooley Buys 39 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Graham Cooley purchased 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($196.68).

ITM stock opened at GBX 393.80 ($5.15) on Wednesday. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 405.88.

ITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 572 ($7.47).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

