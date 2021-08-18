Itau BBA Securities Downgrades Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to Market Perform

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

