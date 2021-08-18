Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TALK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Italk stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Italk has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

