iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,928,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,396,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

