iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. 159,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,602. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

