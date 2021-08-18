iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,568. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

