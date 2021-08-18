iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $76.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

