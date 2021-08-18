iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,298,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $291.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.