iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 248,498 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $47.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

