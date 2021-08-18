iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. 209,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,438. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $86.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

