iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Boosted by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $160,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 414,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,432,000 after buying an additional 81,102 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. 2,449,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

