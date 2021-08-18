iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $777,000.

EFG traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.17. 376,280 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

