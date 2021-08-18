iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lowered by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,287 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

