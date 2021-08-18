iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after acquiring an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,422,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,830,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $115.91. The company had a trading volume of 72,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,928. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

