iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.41% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 26.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $119.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.75. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

