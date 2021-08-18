ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Down 7.2%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) shares fell 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.98. 11,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,433,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

