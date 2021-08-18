ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ironSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ironSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

Shares of IS stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at $525,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

