ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 47,055.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 351,505 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 378.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

ION Geophysical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,262. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.29. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ION Geophysical will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

