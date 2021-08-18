Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INVH. Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $136,552,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after buying an additional 1,492,556 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.