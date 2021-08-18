Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.62

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 67222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 49.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 34.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after buying an additional 844,045 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

