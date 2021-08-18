Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,396 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,841% compared to the typical volume of 484 call options.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.85. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $282.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,071 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $174,082,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.