Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,396 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,841% compared to the typical volume of 484 call options.
Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $280.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.85. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $282.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.
In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,071 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $174,082,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.
About ResMed
ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.
