Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in July

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

