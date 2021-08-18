Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in July

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.
