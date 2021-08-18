Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. 63,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

