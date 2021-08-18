Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940,195. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $369.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

