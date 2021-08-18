Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940,195. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

