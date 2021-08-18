Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 118.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.4% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

