Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.55. Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 834 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

