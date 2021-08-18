Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of BSMN stock remained flat at $$25.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

