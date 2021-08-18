Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of BSMN stock remained flat at $$25.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.
