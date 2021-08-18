Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Position Boosted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 66,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,401. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

