Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $471.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $473.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $532.98. The company had a trading volume of 673,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,856. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $542.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.