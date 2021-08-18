International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

IBM traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,098. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

