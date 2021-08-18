Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 456.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $99.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

