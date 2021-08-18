Interactive Financial Advisors Has $44,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. United Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

