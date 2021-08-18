Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,158,583.74 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $24,570,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.