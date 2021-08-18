Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPPLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3838 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.23. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

IPPLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

