Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IPL opened at C$19.95 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.18. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.38.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.