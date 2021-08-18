Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 861,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

INSP stock opened at $204.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.85 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $107.24 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

