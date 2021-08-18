Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells 692 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCHP opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.13.

Microchip Technology’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 296.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,265,000 after purchasing an additional 328,792 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

