Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $17,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,217.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LMNR stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 million, a P/E ratio of -36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.