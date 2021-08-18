Insider Selling: CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Sells 4,285 Shares of Stock

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.87. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

