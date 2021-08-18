Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.56. 3,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,162. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.