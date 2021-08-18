Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells 2,817 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $423,817.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

