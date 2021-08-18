Insider Selling: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $17,230.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.33. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in BioAtla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BioAtla by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

