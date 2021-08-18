Insider Selling: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BW stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $612.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

