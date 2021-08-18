Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells 2,301 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $129,109.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,411. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 5.0% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 92.6% during the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

